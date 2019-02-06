Ed's desk: Campaign launched to support hard-working subbies

Dear valued subscriber,

Some people hold a cynical view of the media.

News organisations are portrayed as not caring about anything but the next sensational headline.

But let me tell you something about the NewsMail.

The NewsMail is made up of ordinary people. People with families, with mortgages, with bills to pay.

NEWSMAIL: Crystal Jones and Gail Irwin (front), Carolyn Booth, Katie Hall and Toni Benson-Rogan (back) make up just some of our editorial team. Mike Knott BUN100818NEW1

People living right across the region, from South Kolan to Bargara and everywhere in between.

It's why we get so angry when we see other hard-working locals, people working in the building industry, being let down time and again.

Locals let down like Ali, Glass and Stainless director David Willoughby, who is still owed money from JM Kelly.

David Willoughby is owed money by JM Kelly. Mike Knott BUN150119DAVE1

We're driving home the message of a fair go for our subbies with our new 'Back Our Subbies' campaign, which launches today.

Beneath the NewsMail masthead sits a slogan, 'We're for you'.

It's time to Back Our Subbies. File

It's more than just words. It's our promise to you, our loyal readers, to use our influence to fight for your interests.

It's a disgrace when decent, hard-working people don't get paid for their work.

We're campaigning to change that. We hope you support us.

Adam Wratten,

Editor.