Ed's desk: Campaign launched to support hard-working subbies
Dear valued subscriber,
Some people hold a cynical view of the media.
News organisations are portrayed as not caring about anything but the next sensational headline.
But let me tell you something about the NewsMail.
The NewsMail is made up of ordinary people. People with families, with mortgages, with bills to pay.
People living right across the region, from South Kolan to Bargara and everywhere in between.
It's why we get so angry when we see other hard-working locals, people working in the building industry, being let down time and again.
Locals let down like Ali, Glass and Stainless director David Willoughby, who is still owed money from JM Kelly.
Read his story here.
We're driving home the message of a fair go for our subbies with our new 'Back Our Subbies' campaign, which launches today.
Beneath the NewsMail masthead sits a slogan, 'We're for you'.
It's more than just words. It's our promise to you, our loyal readers, to use our influence to fight for your interests.
It's a disgrace when decent, hard-working people don't get paid for their work.
We're campaigning to change that. We hope you support us.
Have a great week and don't forget if you've got a story you want to share, email me at adam.wratten@news-mail.com.au
Adam Wratten,
Editor.