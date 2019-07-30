Ed's desk: Barnaby's $286k package; are pollies on too much?

BARNABY Joyce's extraordinary comments about the costs of living this week have highlighted just how much our politicians are getting paid.

In light of new reports today about his added entitlements, I'm struggling to grasp just how much elected representatives are taking home, while so many in our community have so little.

In the Bundaberg region there are thousands skipping meals and surviving on about $40 a day. The Australian today reports that the former deputy Prime Minister is on a $280,000 package with taxpayer-funded car and telephone.

He earns a base salary of $211,250 and receives an extra $23,237 as chairman of the parliamentary committee on industry, innovation, science and resources.

He then pockets an electorate allowance of $46,000 a year to cover the costs of travelling in his electorate for the year, but he's allowed to keep the money he does not spend and the payment is not audited. While Mr Joyce argues he could make more money as an accountant, it's still a huge sum of money to be paid.

That $46,000 alone is more than three times what a Newstart recipient gets.

And then there's the benefits when politicians finish up in Canberra. I'm sure most people would like a retired politian's superannuation.

Our elected representatives have an extremely tough job and play a key role in our community.

But, some of the dollars they are paid are out of kilter.

Maybe Prime Minister Scott Morrison can have a look into what our politicians earn as a starting point for making the necessary savings to enable so many Bundaberg people the money to have more dignity and feed themselves and keep in good health.