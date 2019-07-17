Ed's desk: Alarming number of Bundy kids in dead-end dilemma

A special NewsMail report has highlighted the alarming number of Bundaberg region Year 12 graduates finding themselves in part-time work as their main destination after leaving school.

By NewsMail editor Adam Wratten

OUR report today that one in four Bundaberg Year 12 school leavers is ending in part-time work as their main destination post study should be setting off alarm bells.

While I can appreciate the workplace is a fast-changing environment, I'm not sure these young people - who are our region's future - will find the fulfillment in life they deserve with many earning in non-skilled roles.

It's not too late for someone from last year's graduate class to upskill and position themselves for future opportunities.

Often it's the reality of entering into the workplace that gives young people the spur they need to focus on study.

I hope the report is read by every secondary school student in the region and acts as a reminder to them of the importance of working hard in the classroom.

That's the best way to keep opportunities open for the future.

Tomorrow's workplace will require flexible workers who can think for themselves.

Tomorrow we will highlight more details about Bundaberg from the Next Steps Profile information put out by the Queensland Government.

It's interesting that more students are choosing to move to Brisbane to study than staying home to go to CQUniversity.

Again I hope this is a trend that changes in time as more and more students appreciate the value that CQUniversity delivers and the great work this institution is doing.

We really are blessed to have this university as part of our educational landscape.

On the issue of students going into part-time work we will today ask the state's education minister for her thoughts on the issue.