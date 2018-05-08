Editor's opinion: Why this Budget counts for Bundy

By Editor Adam Wratten

THE Turnbull Government has an opportunity tonight to show how much it values areas like Bundaberg when Treasurer Scott Morrison delivers the 2018 Budget.

Call me a pessimist but I think it's unlikely we will see a plethora of infrastructure announcements directly for Bundaberg.

Having said that, it would be a huge result for the region if a push to relocate public sector workers to Bundaberg materialised.

Hopefully, the region will get its share of any funding infrastructure for the Bruce Hwy.

It would also be great to think the government will stump up its share for the CBD revitalisation, and some dollars can be found for the hugely important job of enabling the port to fulfil its potential.

There are other key areas for this Budget and the region.

I'm interested in how the government tackles key issues that impact a large majority of residents here.

It needs to tackle cost of living, create jobs in this region and show it is committed to improving health outcomes if it is to convince Bundy voters it is working for them.

Under growing pressure from Labor, if the government can deliver positive results in these spaces, I don't think too many people will be complaining about how much tax this or that company pays.