Editor's desk: Lucky to have good people represent Bundy

APART from the rare exception, I've generally found politicians to be pretty decent people, out to make a difference and help others.

That's across the political spectrum.

While I don't always agree with their policies and positions, as people they are usually down-to-earth, hard workers who go the extra mile to help.

As I start to find my feet at the NewsMail, I'm meeting more people and gaining a greater appreciation of the dynamics of the region.

This includes catching up with our politicians.

My early impression is that we have some very competent representatives here.

I've often wondered why anyone, in this modern age of social media trolls, sideline experts and general apathy, would expose themselves in the political space.

But in a world where cheap shots abound, we have elected members here who have stood up to be counted and are fighting for a brighter future.

The first politician I met, early in the piece, was Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.

I was immediately taken by his openness, passion and likeability.

He has a vision and plan to take this region forward.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt. Mike Knott BUN201217PITT1

On Tuesday I met Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett in the space of a few hours.

It's a huge benefit for the region to have an MP sitting on the front bench.

Mr Pitt is the assistant minister to the deputy prime minister. This is an influential role and one in which we have a local politician who can achieve great results for this community.

Again, I found Mr Pitt to be a politician who was open, up-front and competent.

Shortly after I caught up with Mr Bennett, who struck me as knowledgeable and with a deep understanding of how things work and how to get things done.

BURNETT MP: Stephen Bennett. Max Fleet BUN140513BEN9

The following day I attended a media event with Bundaberg MP David Batt, who was fighting for one of his constituents to enable blind people access to disability parking permits.

He came across as someone who is prepared to roll up his sleeves and do the hard yards.

None of the conversations I had with these representatives focused on scoring cheap political points.

Bundaberg MP David Batt. TAHLIA STEHBENS

In fact, I felt they deliberately avoided this as they looked to share with me how this community can be a better place for everyone to live.

I've no doubt in coming times as the NewsMail reports on the policies and positions our politicians adopt, we will find ourselves at odds with each other.

A healthy community needs a diversity of opinion and people need to be informed.

But, I think we're lucky to have such good people here, who have stood up to fight for us all.