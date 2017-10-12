Edith's party of the century

MILESTONE: Brian Rutherford and Pamela Maxwell with their mother Edith May Rutherford who celebrated her 100th birthday at Gracehaven.

MILESTONE: Brian Rutherford and Pamela Maxwell with their mother Edith May Rutherford who celebrated her 100th birthday at Gracehaven. Mike Knott BUN111017BIRTHDAY3

TWO children, five grand children and several great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren helped Edith May Rutherford celebrate her 100th birthday and a century of change yesterday.

Mrs Rutherford grew up in a town called Hull in East Yorkshire, England and moved to Bundaberg about 12 years ago, where both her children now live.

Her son Brian said while his mother now had Alzheimer's disease, she could still crack a joke or two and had already received her letter from the Queen, Prime Minister, Governor-General and many more.

"She never knew her father. He died in 1917 when his ship sank off the coast of Perth. He was a merchant,” Brian said.

"Her first job was working as a bottle-washer in a dairy at a young age.

"Her husband, my father, was a private and became a major during the Second World War.”

Brian said everything was completely different now in his home town to when he was growing up because the family lived in the second most bombed city in Britain during World War Two which was different again to when his mother was in her youth.

He said poverty was so rife, his mother would have to hide her shoes so they weren't stolen and their first television was one they had to rent to watch the Queen's coronation.

"When I was growing up, you couldn't go anywhere because everything was getting bombed,” he said.

"The beach had barbed wire and there weren't any toys because everyone was making planes.

"There was no point owning a car, because you couldn't get any petrol. The only people who had cars were doctors because they had to get to bomb sites and hospitals.”

Brian said about 20 people gathered at Gracehaven to celebrate Mrs Rutherford's milestone.