Edenbrook fits in with family needs

ALL THE FAMILY: Edenbrook Early Learning Centre caters for all ages from 0 to 12 years, including care outside of school hours. ArtMarie

EDENBROOK Early Learning Centre, on Fitzgerald St in Bundaberg, prides itself on bonding with local families, ensuring their children's education and care meet specific needs.

Operating 6am to 6pm weekdays, the centre allows those families with an early start to access the care needed for their child, while still catering for parents with the nine-to-five work day.

Edenbrook Early Learning Centre's Linda Voss said the educational programs catered for all ages from 0 to 12 years, including care outside of school hours.

"Included in our fees are a free hat and shirt, nappies and wipes, sunscreen, courtesy bus and access to our specially priced weekly specials,” Ms Voss said.

"Our Queensland kindy-approved program is delivered by early childhood teacher Susie Hogan, who has over 30 years' experience in this industry, and strongly promotes the skills children require for school readiness and a smooth transition to school.”

Education programs throughout the age groups are designed to encourage milestone development and provide a range of learning opportunities to inspire children's natural curiosity to explore maths, science, movement, art and nature.

Families are encouraged to play an active part in setting their children's learning and development goals to further enhance their child's education.

With a wide range of government subsidies and rebates available, the knowledgeable team can guide families through the enrolment and subsidy process, Ms Voss said.

Those interested are welcome to drop into 25a Fitzgerald St or phone the centre on 4153 1072.