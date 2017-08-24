Ed dept says school sex stall was pre-approved

When do you think sex ed should be talked about with children?

Students told of 101 fun things to do instead of having sex

EDUCATION Queensland has confirmed a controversial sexual health stall set up at a Hervey Bay high school was approved by staff.

This is after parents of students at Urangan State High School took to social media to complain about the stall, sparking an online debate which attracted hundreds of conflicting opinions and comments.

Reader poll Which year should sex ed which goes beyond basic reproduction begin? Yrs 7-8

Yrs 9-10

Yrs 11-12

It should start before highschool

It should be left to the parents View Results Vote

Initial emotive reports painted a picture of students as young as 12 being exposed to graphic demonstrations involving a sex toy and offered free or cheap condoms.

The school however has explained it was a "closely monitored" exercise carried out by Year 11 students to educate their Year 9 peers in an area which can not be accessed by Year 7 students.

In a statement released by Education Queensland, a spokeswoman said the Year 11 health class had "completed a task requiring them to survey students regarding sexual health understanding then conduct two tasks related to the findings".

"With teacher approval, a group of Year 11 students set up an information table for Year 9 students providing information about sexual health, safety and wellbeing.

The table was set up in an area not designated to Year 7 students," the spokeswoman said

"The Year 9 students who visited the information table were given erasers with the slogan 'Rub out STDs' and sexual health brochures.

"All items used at this information table were for demonstration only and monitored carefully, to ensure all were returned.

"Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) covers a broad range of topics including sexual and reproductive health, relationships, growth and development, identity, inter and intra personal skills, gender equality, ethics, values, human rights and responsible decision-making.

"Relationships and sexuality is an identified focus area of the Australian Curriculum: Health and Physical Education. The delivery of this curriculum is supported by Curriculum into the Classroom (C2C) resources, developed by the Department."

The media release was also shared on the Urangan State High School Facebook page where the majority of parents thanked the school for the proactive response.

Join the discussion and have your say below.