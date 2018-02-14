ECQ declares Learmonth, Cooper winners of Bundy by-election

IT'S official: Steve Cooper and John Learmonth will join Bundaberg Regional Council.

The Electoral Commission today confirmed Steve Cooper and John Learmonth as the successful candidates in Division 8 and 10 respectively.

Mr Cooper had unofficially declared victory after his nearest rival David Facer conceded on Sunday.

Mayor Jack Dempsey congratulated both successful candidates.

"I offer my heartiest congratulations to Steve and John who I know have a deep passion for the region,” he said.

"They will be tremendous assets to the Council team and to the community they represent.

"I would also acknowledge the unsuccessful candidates and applaud their desire to serve the Bundaberg Region through an elected role.

"It is commendable that we have such community-inspired residents wanting to represent and to contribute to our incredible region.”

Cr Dempsey said Steve Cooper would undertake the Declaration of Office as the representative for Division 8 today.

"John Learmonth is currently in Western Australia on pre-existing business,” Cr Dempsey said.

"John made the arrangements to travel many months ago, long before any talk of a by election, and is now fulfilling that obligation.

"I know John is disappointed with the clash but when he returns he will undertake the Declaration of Office prior to the Ordinary Meeting scheduled for Tuesday February 27 at 10am.

"It's great to see that we again have a full complement of Councillors and the next few weeks will see Council decide on portfolio allocations.”

Cr Dempsey said council would receive advice about the total costs of election from the Electoral Commission Queensland soon