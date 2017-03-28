Economy of scale can help close sale

HOW do you sell more at higher prices?

While there are a number of strategies, I like to go back to an oldie but goodie: break it down to the ridiculous.

In today's economy, its easy to use coffee as a value.

Let's assume we have a value of $4.50 for a coffee. Straight away you have a measurement.

When you're doing complex sales that involve a reasonable some of money you can put the coffee economy into perspective. Here's an example:

Builder A is $20,000 more expensive than Builder B. On average most mortgages are about 25 years so that's how people think when it comes to pricing.

Knowing that the client wants the additional benefits of Builder A but is struggling to justify the $20,000 price difference, Builder A could say: "Mr and Mrs Client , your new home will be a source of joy for the next 25 years and beyond. Do you realise for you to build and raise your family in your dream home, it's only $2.20 a day. That's less than a half a cup of coffee.”

You can use this strategy for any larger ticket purchase based on the length of time the customer benefits from the product. Try it out with your team, get some numbers and scripts in place and sell more.