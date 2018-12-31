Economic tide has turned, says Jack

BUNDABERG Regional Council Mayor Jack Dempsey has found plenty of positives from the council's undertakings across the past 12 months.

"It is really exciting that council is able to look back over a 12-month period where we have been able to deliver the bread and butter requirements for our community while also delivering on initiatives that attracted grants and subsidies and contribute to a bigger picture,” Cr Dempsey said.

"This magnifies the fact that locally, the economic tide has well and truly turned.

"For so long the Bundaberg Region has been swimming against the financial currents but at last we are being rewarded by State and Federal governments for our persistent advocacy and the quality of our projects.

"Council has simply been 'getting on with the job' in 2018 with a strong focus on advancing projects that address drainage, road, water and waste-water issues.

"The past two budgets have seen about $44 million allocated for local roads, $13 million for drainage projects and $43 million for sewerage upgrades.”

The council has been able to provide an even more intense focus on projects in streets and neighbourhoods to improve liveability in these areas.

"Smaller projects over the past few years have been somewhat overshadowed by the necessity to complete major infrastructure projects such as Rubyanna and the Bundaberg Multiplex,” Cr Dempsey said.

"We have finished the year with genuine momentum by completing projects including the $500,000 playground upgrade at the Botanic Gardens and the $2.25million improvements at Norville Park swimming pool which comprised a pool refurbishment and a toddler water play area.

"Both these projects came on top of the official opening of the $9.5million Burnett Heads Streetscape project which was a joint initiative of council and the Federal and State governments.”

Cr Dempsey said the $1.2million reconstruction of the Nanning Gardens added a project of cultural significance and celebrated the 20th anniversary of the sister city relationship between Bundaberg and Nanning.

"Almost half a million dollars was spent on upgrading and refurbishing the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre to cater to performance enhancement and customer comfort,” he said.

"While not as plush as the Moncrieff improvements, council has considered local transport issues with upgrades to 20 local bus stops inclusive of improved shelters and sealed areas.

"We are committed to pursuing smart city policies through initiatives such as a $1.2million investment in a smart water meter trial and the completion of the third electric car-charging port located at Burnett Heads.

"Our recently announced economic scorecard has identified $3.26billion in projects for the region.”