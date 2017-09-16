Economic boost for Bundaberg as SDA opens for consultation

The state's independent Coordinator-General will release the draft scheme for public comment.

BUNDABERG'S much-anticipated State Development Area at the Port of Bundaberg takes a giant leap forward today with the release of the draft development scheme.

The state's independent Co-ordinator-General will release the scheme for the 6000ha industrial precinct for public comment.

The Bundaberg SDA was declared in February this year and is one of 10 SDAs in Queensland.

The declaration allows the state's Co-ordinator-General to provide business with a one-stop shop to cut red tape, speeding up government approvals to fast track development.

During the public consultation period, 35 submissions were received by the Coordinator-General, from a range of stakeholders.

State Development Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the scheme would make it easier for industry to invest in the 6076ha area on the eastern side of the Burnett River.

"The new development scheme will cater for the growing demand for port-related and industrial activities around the Port of Bundaberg,” he said.

"It will improve development assessment processes to meet the Wide Bay's growth needs and emerging trends in demand for industrial land.”

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson welcomed progress on the special zone, which she said would make Bundaberg an attractive destination for new and existing business and industry looking to expand and invest.

"The advantage for industry is that the Co-ordinator-General can make it simpler for investors by providing up-front detailed land-use and infrastructure planning, resolving any potential land use issues and co-ordinating government approvals,” she said.

Dr Lynham said the development of the scheme had been a collaborative process between the Co-ordinator-General, State Government agencies, Bundaberg Regional Council, Gladstone Ports Corporation and infrastructure providers.

The Draft Development Scheme is open for comment until October 7.

After public consultation, the Co-ordinator-General considers all submissions, preparing a final scheme for approval.

To view and comment on the Bundaberg SDA Draft Development Scheme visit haveyoursay.dsd.qld.gov.au.