ECONOMIC BOOM: Bundy's Euro merger to provide 50 jobs

MERGER: Superior Pak managing director Rob Wrigley and Faun Group CEO Patrick Hermanspann announced a joint venture which will provide ongoing jobs for Bundaberg workers.

MERGER: Superior Pak managing director Rob Wrigley and Faun Group CEO Patrick Hermanspann announced a joint venture which will provide ongoing jobs for Bundaberg workers. CONTRIBUTED

FIFTY new jobs for Bundaberg could become a reality after waste manufacturer Superior Pak yesterday announced it would merge with European company Faun Group.

Superior Pak is Australia's largest manufacturer and servicer of mobile waste equipment. The joint venture with Europe's leading manufacturer of waste handling equipment, road sweepers and state of the art developments could mean big things for Bundaberg.

Superior Pak's national manufacturing manager Mark Hamilton said long term it would provide a jobs injection for the region.

"With equipment available from the European market that is not available here currently, we would need more people to assemble parts,” Mr Hamilton said.

"It's too early at the moment to tell how many jobs are expected, but over a two-year window we'd expect loose figures to show a 15 to 25 per cent increase in staff.”

The manufacturer is currently one of the biggest jobs providers for the region, employing 200 staff at its North Bundaberg site. Mr Hamilton believes joining forces with world renowned Faun will only make things better.

"It will open up the opportunity for technological advances on a global basis and offers to market,” he said.

"It's not just Bundaberg that will benefit from this.

"We're now supported on a global platform for the best technology advances and opportunities for not only Australia but the southern hemisphere.

"This could create a springboard into a whole new market.”

The merger, which has been in the pipeline since the beginning of the year, only became a serious consideration about two months ago.

Faun will join original Superior Pak shareholder Rob Wrigley as joint shareholders of Superior Pak, acquiring the shareholdings of former directors Rowley Errington and Anne Barry.

To coincide with the transaction, Superior Pak will take over the Faun distribution rights previously held by Wastech which will take effect immediately. Faun Group CEO Patrick Hermanspann said they were pleased to welcome Superior Pak to their group.

"It is an honour for us to work closely together and to strengthen our business,” Mr Hermanspann said.

"All parties can learn from each other and we provide our customers with the best trucks and after sales services.”

Superior Pak's managing director Rob Wrigley said the move, taking effect next month, would provide further depth to the company's business and product range.

"New technologies for vehicle drive systems combined with the expertise of both partners in the production of class leading waste disposal and collection equipment will reinforce the strong future ahead for Australian manufacturing and the abilities of our workforce,” Mr Wrigley said.