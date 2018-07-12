Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
172447Chantal Henderson on the Sea Shepherd
172447Chantal Henderson on the Sea Shepherd
Environment

Eco warriors to make anti-Adani stop in Yeppoon

12th Jul 2018 4:32 PM

ICONIC environmental warriors Sea Shepherd will arrive in Yeppoon next month as part of their campaign against Adani's Carmichael Coal Mine.

The organisation's flagship vessel the M/Y Steve Irwin will be stopping at ports along the Queensland coast to protest the development of the coal mine, rail link and coal port which would involve dredging near the Great Barrier Reef.

The mine is expected to be the biggest in Australia and the mining giant have selected Rockhampton as a fly in fly out hub for part of its workforce.

The Steve Irwin will be in Yeppoon on August 4 as it makes its way up the coast from Sydney.

Related Items

Show More
adani carmichael coal mine anti-adani protesters editors picks sea shepherd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Grieving family upset over lawyer's article

    premium_icon Grieving family upset over lawyer's article

    News A SOLICITOR whose careless driving killed two Bundy siblings has launched an extraordinary online tirade after his victims' families questioned his fine.

    BREAKING: Elderly man survives rollover on Lowmead Rd

    BREAKING: Elderly man survives rollover on Lowmead Rd

    News An ambulance from Bundaberg is attending the crash.

    VIDEO: Desperate mission to free man trapped in sand

    premium_icon VIDEO: Desperate mission to free man trapped in sand

    News The 29-year-old local man is believed to be buried up to his neck.

    'No worries, Your Honour': Man's bizarre guilty plea

    premium_icon 'No worries, Your Honour': Man's bizarre guilty plea

    Crime 'As the old song says, you can't beat the law mate'

    Local Partners