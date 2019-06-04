Eco resort staff saddened by snorkeller's death

STAFF at Lady Elliot Island are recovering from a traumatic snorkelling incident which left one man dead and his wife hospitalised.

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort managing director Peter Gash spoke on behalf of the island staff saying the tragic event, which happened on the western side of the island, had made for a trying time for his workers.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the gentleman's wife, extended family and friends at this deeply sad and difficult time," Mr Gash said.

"This is also a very difficult time for our passionate and caring island team members who tried very hard to resuscitate the gentleman.

"We believe everything that could have been done was carried out as efficiently as possible by all the team and guests involved including a doctor who was a guest at the resort."

Mr Gash said the safety of guests was always of paramount importance on the island.

Lady Elliot Island.

"This tragedy will affect everyone involved," he said.

"The Queensland Government Helicopter Rescue was very prompt in response and excellent in their efficiency. We wish to thank everyone involved.

"All the relevant authorities have been notified and are currently investigating the incident.

"Our island team will continue to work together with the relevant authorities as they investigate this tragic accident."

The 54-year-old woman is under observation in a stable condition at Bundaberg Hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said there were no suspicious factors involved and officers were preparing a coroner's report.

A QAS spokesperson said paramedics were unaware if a pre-existing medical condition caused the drowning.