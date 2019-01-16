E-cigarettes may contain poo, pesticides

POO, pesticides and nicotine are being inhaled by smokers of nicotine-free electronic cigarettes, a study published in the Medical Journal of Australia has found.

Researchers have analysed the liquid in e-cigarettes sold online and over-the-counter as nicotine-free and found 60 per cent contained the stimulant.

All held traces of a toxic chemical called 2-chlorophenol which is commonly used in insecticides and disinfectants.

Head researcher Alexander Larcombe said he was surprised to find the toxin as it can irritate the skin and airways.