Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
E-cigarettes may contain poo, pesticides
E-cigarettes may contain poo, pesticides
Health

E-cigarettes may contain poo, pesticides

16th Jan 2019 9:10 AM

POO, pesticides and nicotine are being inhaled by smokers of nicotine-free electronic cigarettes, a study published in the Medical Journal of Australia has found.

 

A study has found that people who smoke or ‘vape’ e-cigarettes could be inhaling poo, pesticides and nicotine.
A study has found that people who smoke or ‘vape’ e-cigarettes could be inhaling poo, pesticides and nicotine.


Researchers have analysed the liquid in e-cigarettes sold online and over-the-counter as nicotine-free and found 60 per cent contained the stimulant.

All held traces of a toxic chemical called 2-chlorophenol which is commonly used in insecticides and disinfectants.

Head researcher Alexander Larcombe said he was surprised to find the toxin as it can irritate the skin and airways.

e cigarettes editors picks nicotine poo pesticides

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Wei's $3.3m gamble as Jewel remains in limbo

    premium_icon REVEALED: Wei's $3.3m gamble as Jewel remains in limbo

    Property MORE than $3.3 million was spent by the developer behind the proposed Jewel high-rise to secure the land before the development application was lodged.

    Dad's drunken drive-thru disaster

    premium_icon Dad's drunken drive-thru disaster

    Crime Sometimes you just have to satisfy your cravings

    • 16th Jan 2019 8:15 AM