Echo says 'I do' to her happily ever after

A DOG'S LIFE: Amy and Tristian Wright adopted Echo and decided to make her part of their recent wedding ceremony.

IT'S a long way from the pound to being the star of a wedding ceremony, but for Echo the labrador dreams really do come true.

Amy and Tristian Wright adopted the pooch from Red Collar Rescue two years ago and when they decided to tie the knot last month, it was only natural she'd be part of their big day.

"She's so well-behaved, we couldn't not," Mrs Wright said.

"Before Red Collar Rescue had her, she was at the pound and about to be put down."

Echo was originally given the job of ring bearer, but when Mrs Wright's young nephew took over the role, it didn't mean she wasn't still very much involved in the ceremony.

The cute canine donned a flower crown made by Mrs Wright's friend for her hen's party.

"The wedding was at my parents' macadamia farm," she said.

"It suited the scenery perfectly."

And true to her personality, Echo was a model participant in her owners' special day.

"Our pet's more well-behaved than some children I've seen at weddings," Mrs Wright laughed.

"Even halfway through the ceremony she kind of walked up to us and my father called her back and she went.

"She's like our child, she's adorable."

Mrs Wright said they were glad to have made Echo part of their world.

"Rescuing a dog is an indescribable feeling knowing you've saved a life," she said.