ebay has 'biggest ever sale' to celebrate 18th birthday

IF eBay was a human being, it would today be able to buy a vodka cruiser and head to the pub to drop a few coins on the pokies.

The world-conquering auction house that changed the retail world forever has notched up 18 years.

As the sun set on the 20th century, eBay's launch in 1999 heralded a new era of shopping.

And to celebrate that era on its 18th birthday, eBay is offering an 18% discount across its entire site.

"It'll be live having a sale on the whole of Australian retail," ebay directo Tim Mackinnon told A Current Affair.

The sale runs from 6pm to 10pm today.

Among the best deals will be $343 off the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and $304.82 off the freshly launched iPhone 8.

