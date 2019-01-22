Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 43-year-old Eatons Hill man has been charged over alleged indecent acts.
A 43-year-old Eatons Hill man has been charged over alleged indecent acts.
Crime

‘Serial masturbator’: Man charged with indecent acts

by Glenn Roberts
22nd Jan 2019 4:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have arrested and charged a 43-year-old Eatons Hill man following an investigation into alleged indecent acts performed across a number of Brisbane suburbs over the last four years.

It will be alleged that the man was spotted masturbating in the vicinity of Truro St, Windsor, many times between 2015 and 2019.

He has been charged with 27 counts of indecent acts and is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on February 11.

Police are seeking information about a white 2013 Hyundai iLoad van with ladders on its roof and a Brisbane Lions 2018 sticker.
Police are seeking information about a white 2013 Hyundai iLoad van with ladders on its roof and a Brisbane Lions 2018 sticker.

In addition, police are appealing for anyone who may have seen a man acting in a similar matter in Midmay St in Fairfield, Boundary St in West End, and Gladstone Rd in Highgate Hill.

The man is described as caucasian in appearance, of proportionate build, around 180cm tall, and with brown hair and blue eyes.

As well, police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a white 2013 Hyundai iLoad van with ladders on its roof and a Brisbane Lions 2018 sticker on the rear window parked in any of those areas.

Anyone who has witnessed such an incident or who may have information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact police.

brisbane crime editors picks serial masturbator

Top Stories

    Teen hero saves family of five from drowning

    premium_icon Teen hero saves family of five from drowning

    News WHEN Jacob Crothers turned up for his shift this morning, the young surf lifesaver didn't expect he'd be finishing as a hero.

    • 22nd Jan 2019 4:25 PM
    Car lands centimetres from fatal crash site

    premium_icon Car lands centimetres from fatal crash site

    News Emergency services attended the scene of the collision

    Cocky pic captures an Aussie moment on a Hills Hoist

    premium_icon Cocky pic captures an Aussie moment on a Hills Hoist

    News Photo grabs attention of being Aussie before Australian Day

    DEMAND FOR CHANGE: Yellow vests march in Bundy

    premium_icon DEMAND FOR CHANGE: Yellow vests march in Bundy

    Politics Residents go fluoro to join the fight for government transparency