Eat your heart and soul out at Bundy's newest food hub

EXPERIENCE COUNTS: Chef Dion Taylor has many years' culinary experience in the Bundaberg region. Contributed

A NEW and exciting food hub will open its doors in Bundaberg in less than six weeks.

The restaurant HSG at the Gardens is the project of Dion and Teneale Taylor and will have a focus on seasonal local produce.

The family-friendly restaurant will be "heart and soul gourmet” and is located at the old Penny Lane Gardens which closed its doors abruptly at the end of last year.

Mr Taylor said they were now busy re-branding the eatery and stage one of his new venture was well under way.

"This location is all about the amazing gardens, the great outdoors and what will become a destination for young and old,” he said.

"There are numerous talented teams here in the food space and we are going to join in and help put Bundy on the map... just that little bit more.”

With years of culinary experience under his belt, Mr Taylor has a passion for fresh food and understands the need for special dietary requirements.

As a pescatarian, a vegetarian who eats fish and shellfish, he found the need to accommodate all types of eating habits, whether it was because of health reason or choice.

Working through the new menu Mr Taylor said all needs would be catered for, whether it was gluten free, diary free or vegetarian, you'd fine it at HSG.

To accomplish this in a manner which will work for everyone, the menu will be set out a little differently to what people may be used to in Bundaberg.

Mr Taylor said it would be easier and for example the meal may start with a base of olive oil garlic mash and sauteed vegetables.

Then the choice of making it heavy in protein, light in protein or vegan would come in to play.

"By adding a rack of lamb it would be heavy protein, confit chicken for light or braised lentils for vegan,” Mr Taylor said.

"The meal will be diary free because the mash is an olive oil and this is just one example to encompass all food types.”

He said the main idea was to connect the community and their dietary needs with a love of food.

The venue is undergoing some structural changes as we speak, Mr Taylor said it would be able to host functions, such as weddings, and cover a large demographic of restaurant goers.

He said there would be a family friendly cafe scene, to lunch and dinner service working for all budgets.

"At the moment we are toying around with an ice-cream maker to make ice-cream with different local fruits,” the father-of-two said.

"It will be a food destination - I can't put my finger on the word at the moment, but it'll be somewhere for people to hang out and have some fun.

"There will be a different feel for people to embrace with visual changes.”

HSG will be open seven days with dinner Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.