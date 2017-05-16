27°
News

Easy tips to make your house more sustainable

Danielle King | 16th May 2017 1:19 PM
WASTE NOT: Having a worm farm or compost heap is a great way to dispose of organic waste and feed your garden.
WASTE NOT: Having a worm farm or compost heap is a great way to dispose of organic waste and feed your garden. Zummolo

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MAKING your house more sustainable needn't cost lots of money.

There are some simple and even no-cost ways to reduce your impact on the environment.

Here are a few tips to get you going.

Manage the shading

When it's hot, shade the windows to reduce heat build-up in the house. For every square metre of single glazing the sun directly hits, the heat can radiate into the house up to 35% more. That's equivalent to having one bar on a heating radiator on for every square metre of glass.

In winter that's great, but in summer it traps the heat. Managing shading provides a more comfortable environment and helps keep heating and cooling costs down.

THERMOSTAT CONTROL

Simply adjusting the setting of your heating or cooling system can save money.

You can save up to 10% on energy bills for each degree less the system has to heat or cool.

Aim for summer cooling temperature set to 24 degrees, and winter heating set to 19 degrees.

Remember to always dress for the weather.

DRAFT PROOFING

Up to 25% of our heating and cooling energy can be lost through the many gaps and cracks around a house.

Be sure to draft proof all external doors, windows, exhaust fans and construction gaps.

Check draft points once a year.

UPGRADE TO LED LIGHTS

If you haven't done so already, upgrade your lighting to LED. Some states like Victoria, even have free upgrade programs so check to see what's available in your local area.

COLLECT, REUSE WATER

Water is a precious resource and costs are rapidly increasing.

Collect, recycle and reuse water as much as you can.

GROW YOUR OWN FRUIT AND VEGETABLES

The kids love growing their own food, and it's great to have produce in your own garden.

Set up a vegie patch, plant some fruit trees and create your own market garden.

Vertical gardens are very popular these days where you don't have the space, so there's really no excuse.

SET UP A WORM FARM OR COMPOST HEAP

Reducing waste is a major part of being sustainable. Organic waste is not waste, it's food for your garden.

If possible set up a worm farm or compost heap to put back into your soil.

REDUCE, REPAIR, REUSE, RECYCLE

Finally it's all about behaviour. Reduce what you use.

Ask yourself "do I really need this?” before buying anything. Repair what you can rather than throw it away. Reuse as much as possible, and if all those don't cut it, recycle.

There are many more things you could do, but this is a good starting point.

The great thing is that making your house more sustainable is easy and saves you money in the long run. So why wait?

- REA

Bundaberg News Mail

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

THERE is nothing more satisfying to a furniture-loving, design-savvy Instagrammer than following the bloggers and shops who excel at showing off trendy works.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

'We will all be worse off': Petition against cashless card

'We will all be worse off': Petition against cashless card

"DON'T let Keith Pitt treat us like guinea pigs.”

Ice fight moves to Bundy's sewers

New lengths to target ice in the region.

Region in a drug crisis

Bundaberg's welfare payout hits $28 million

Data from tax returns suggests payment has doubled in four years.

Data from tax returns suggests payment has doubled in four years

Easy tips to make your house more sustainable

WASTE NOT: Having a worm farm or compost heap is a great way to dispose of organic waste and feed your garden.

Simple ways to reduce your environmental impact

Local Partners

Car crash causes fuel leak near Biggenden

AN accident occurred earlier this morning when a car collided with a semi trailer on the ISIS highway.

320kmh Coast bullet train a 'pie in the sky' with potential

DOUBTFUL: Rail campaigner Jeff Addison is doubtful a fast rail will happen. He now takes the bus, after commuting via rail for years.

Rail advocate says fast train for the Coast is "totally unrealistic"

Ten things to do this Mother's Day weekend

MUM'S THE WORD: Don't forget to get mum something special.

What's on in Bundy this weekend

Love to dabble in Scrabble? You're in luck

WORD WHIZZES: Scrabble enthusiasts Liz Blanch, Louise Player, Shirley Burke, Jennifer Law and Virginia Christian.

Tournament happening in Bundy

Celebrity chefs confirmed for famers market

PACKING A PUNCH: Councillor Judy Peters with Bunda Ginga's Anthony Rehbein at the launch of this year's Bundy Flavours.

More than 15,00 expected to converge on Alexandra Park

Inside Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons’ ‘powerful’ wedding

AFTER Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons married Todd Spiewak at the Rainbow Room in New York, Parsons revealed more details from the swanky affair on Instagram.

Internet claims Avril Lavigne has died and been replaced

Bizarre rumours have spread that claim Avril Lavigne has been replaced by a woman called Melissa.

The internet thinks Avril Lavigne is dead and has been replaced

Sheeran, Bieber: Michael Pell names best Sunrise guests

Katy Perry on Sunrise.

Sunrise executive producer reveals best and worst celebrity guests.

Netflix announces first-ever original Aussie series

Netflix announces its first ever original Australian series.

Netflix announces Tidelands, a supernatural crime drama.

Game of Thrones "prequels": George RR Martin spills

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

“What we’re talking about are new stories"

Q&A heats up as protesters say young people "targeted"

“Students have been protesting for generations,” he said.

So it's OK for men to bed hop, but a no-no for women?

Kaitlyn is the bad girl (apparently)

Does it make a difference if they’re a man or a woman?

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $284,900

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

IMMACULATE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS AND OVERLOOKING PARK

2 Emery Court, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $357,500

This immaculate rendered Errol Bauer built home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the everyday standard.

LARGE 1,231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

GORGEOUS COUNTRY HOME ON CLOSE TO 2 SERENE ACRES

41 MARK ROAD, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 4 $399,000

This is gorgeous city fringe acreage living around a 10-minute drive via the newly extended Bartholdt Drive to the major retail hub of Stockland Shopping Centre...

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!