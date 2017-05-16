Easy tips to make your house more sustainable

WASTE NOT: Having a worm farm or compost heap is a great way to dispose of organic waste and feed your garden.

MAKING your house more sustainable needn't cost lots of money.

There are some simple and even no-cost ways to reduce your impact on the environment.

Here are a few tips to get you going.

Manage the shading

When it's hot, shade the windows to reduce heat build-up in the house. For every square metre of single glazing the sun directly hits, the heat can radiate into the house up to 35% more. That's equivalent to having one bar on a heating radiator on for every square metre of glass.

In winter that's great, but in summer it traps the heat. Managing shading provides a more comfortable environment and helps keep heating and cooling costs down.

THERMOSTAT CONTROL

Simply adjusting the setting of your heating or cooling system can save money.

You can save up to 10% on energy bills for each degree less the system has to heat or cool.

Aim for summer cooling temperature set to 24 degrees, and winter heating set to 19 degrees.

Remember to always dress for the weather.

DRAFT PROOFING

Up to 25% of our heating and cooling energy can be lost through the many gaps and cracks around a house.

Be sure to draft proof all external doors, windows, exhaust fans and construction gaps.

Check draft points once a year.

UPGRADE TO LED LIGHTS

If you haven't done so already, upgrade your lighting to LED. Some states like Victoria, even have free upgrade programs so check to see what's available in your local area.

COLLECT, REUSE WATER

Water is a precious resource and costs are rapidly increasing.

Collect, recycle and reuse water as much as you can.

GROW YOUR OWN FRUIT AND VEGETABLES

The kids love growing their own food, and it's great to have produce in your own garden.

Set up a vegie patch, plant some fruit trees and create your own market garden.

Vertical gardens are very popular these days where you don't have the space, so there's really no excuse.

SET UP A WORM FARM OR COMPOST HEAP

Reducing waste is a major part of being sustainable. Organic waste is not waste, it's food for your garden.

If possible set up a worm farm or compost heap to put back into your soil.

REDUCE, REPAIR, REUSE, RECYCLE

Finally it's all about behaviour. Reduce what you use.

Ask yourself "do I really need this?” before buying anything. Repair what you can rather than throw it away. Reuse as much as possible, and if all those don't cut it, recycle.

There are many more things you could do, but this is a good starting point.

The great thing is that making your house more sustainable is easy and saves you money in the long run. So why wait?

- REA