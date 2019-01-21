Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bespoke Australian handcrafted linen furniture from www.nobleandjones.com.au.
Bespoke Australian handcrafted linen furniture from www.nobleandjones.com.au.
Home & Decorating

Easy-as eco living

by TRACEY HORDERN
21st Jan 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

When it comes to eco design, Australia has been among the leading nations in developing many everyday items. For instance, the dual-flush toilet is an Australian design. Now a world standard, the dual flush was developed to conserve that most precious of commodities - water.

Others include the humble Hills Hoist, solar roof tiles and insulation coating systems. These inventions were designed to harness nature's energy while saving us from ourselves.

There are plenty of ways you can make your own home more eco-friendly without splashing the cash and adding to the trash.

Embracing the less-is-more mindset, de-cluttering is a stylish start. It really comes down to how much stuff do you really need? De-cluttering also inspires you to clean and throw out things you no longer need. Have a garage sale and take leftovers straight to the charity shop.

With all that new space, you may want or need to purchase something new. My suggestion is to be sure to choose natural fibres or materials as they are better for your own health and that of the planet, and tend to age with a lot more grace than non-natural materials and products.

Based on our history, we can trust that Australians will continue to come up with more eco-friendly designs we can bring into our homes.

de-cluttering eco design eco-friendly home home decorating less is more natural fibre styling tracey hordern
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Big things for Bundy as Bill puts us on his radar

    premium_icon Big things for Bundy as Bill puts us on his radar

    Opinion Positive outlook for the region as Bill Shorten makes his way to Bundy.

    • 21st Jan 2019 10:41 AM
    Passion for wine flows

    premium_icon Passion for wine flows

    News Dry conditions makes for great grape season

    Attack on Graham Staines, sons 'satanic': brother

    premium_icon Attack on Graham Staines, sons 'satanic': brother

    News Movie to mark 20 year anniversary of death of Queensland missionary

    Dingo attack terror: ‘They just kept coming’

    premium_icon Dingo attack terror: ‘They just kept coming’

    News "I stopped, but they just kept coming for me”, brave boy tells dad