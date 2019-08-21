Eastside Little Learners focused on exceeding standards

LEARNING THROUGH PLAY: It is the little things that make all the difference at Eastside Little Learners

AS PARENTS, choosing someone to care for our children when we can't is often a challenging task.

Fortunately for parents in Bundaberg, the choice has been made that much easier with Eastside Little Learners rated by the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority as "exceeding” the standard.

Eastside Little Learners director Sharyn Skinner said this standard was an excellent reflection of the friendly, safe, fun and high-quality care environment overseen by experienced and dedicated staff.

"It is the little things that can often make all the difference for our parents, such as the fact we are very family orientated, which provides every child with a homely and caring environment to enjoy every day,” she said.

"We are very focused on catering for the individual needs of our children and this can be seen in our nursery and toddler rooms, staffed by experienced educators who genuinely enjoy what they do and want to make it a safe and caring environment for our little ones.”

LEARNING THROUGH PLAY: Children are encouraged to be involved in outdoor activities, including gardening, at Eastside Little Learners

This flows through to the Queensland Government approved and certified kindergarten program the centre provides.

It has the benefit of a fully qualified teacher with exceptional experience to make the implementation of this program a success.

Eastside Little Learners can appreciate that each family's circumstances are different and continues to be flexible with parents' working arrangements while also providing delicious and nutritious tuckshop facilities.

Add to this competitive daily fees to ensure the inclusion of all families and children.

LEARNING THROUGH PLAY: There is always something interesting being discovered by children at Eastside Little Learners

"Many of the qualified educators within our centre have been with us or within the industry for a large number of years and love nothing more than just providing a safe environment for children to be children, have fun and benefit from excellent learning opportunities,” Ms Skinner said.

"Add to that we have the natural outdoor environment that encourages children to explore and engage in a variety of learning experiences in a different way.”

Eastside Little Learners is taking enrolments for 2020 and welcomes parents to come in any time for a tour and to meet the staff.