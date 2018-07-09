Easts stun The Waves as Wallaroos move to the top

BREAKTHROUGH: Eastern Suburbs player Ross Larsen is stopped by The Waves Tigers in a tackle at Salter Oval.

LEAGUE: Eastern Suburbs know how to knock off A-grade teams when they are on top.

More than a year after ending Hervey Bay's winning streak in A-grade, the side has done the same to this year's pacesetters.

The Magpies defeated The Waves 16-12 to inflict just the second loss to the Tigers this year.

The side, in the best defensive performance of the year, kept the best attack in the competition to their lowest score of the season.

Easts' win was set up with a 16-0 run during the middle part of the game after The Waves Reece Maughan scored the opening try.

The Magpies responded with a try to Keni Nadaro late in the first half before taking the lead with two tries in the second half.

A Tigers' late try wasn't enough to stop Easts winning.

The NewsMail tried to contact both coaches for Easts and The Waves but they did not respond for comments on the game.

The Magpies win opens up the finals race and moves them one step closer to making it for the first time since 2014.

The side is now fifth, one game clear of Past Brothers after the Brethren lost 16-10 to Isis.

Past Brothers got the lead early on before Isis scored 16 straight points to hand last year's premiers their seventh loss.

The side will now need to win three of its next four matches to make the finals.

The finals chances of Hervey Bay and Maryborough Brothers are officially over after both lost to the Wallaroos and Wests resepectively.

Maryborough lost 42-12 to the Panthers with Mark Betts scoring a double as the Bundy side remained in fourth on the ladder.

The Seagulls lost 50-10 to the Roos as the Maryborough side moved to the top of the ladder by one point after the Tigers' loss.

The next round is on this Saturday.