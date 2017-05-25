Easts penalised for breaching the point cap

RACING FORWARD: Nathan Sullivan puts his foot down for East Magpies in the BRL game at Salter Oval in Bundaberg.

THE Eastern Suburbs Magpies have been fined and stripped of Bundaberg Rugby League A-Grade premiership points after failing to be under the points cap in last weekend's win against the Isis Devils at Salter Oval.

The NewsMail can reveal the club was six points over the allocated 90 enforced on each side in the competition after not declaring two overseas players with the correct points.

The Magpies listed those players with zero when in fact they should have been allocated eight, which put the side over.

The side has now been stripped of two premiership points won from the contest and been fined $995 over the incident.

"All clubs know the points system and the rules,” BRL chairman Mike Ireland said.

"There are no excuses and all players have been allocated points and know what they are on.”

Easts were advised of the penalty earlier in the week and appealed the findings.

But the three points adjudicators, hired by the seven other BRL clubs, threw out the appeal.

"We just want to make it clear this decision was not made by the BRL executives,” Ireland said.

"It was done by the clubs as voted on at the start of the season.”

Ireland put all clubs on notice.

"The points are getting checked every week so clubs will be penalised if they are found to be over,” he said.

The NewsMail contacted Easts about the penalty but the club said it would not be commenting on the matter.

The Magpies face Hervey Bay in the BRL at Stafford Park in the Bay this weekend.