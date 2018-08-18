Easts face Wests with one team to be eliminated

LEAGUE: Easts coach Mick O'Sullivan says the past month of matches has prepared his side well for the finals.

The Magpies will face Western Suburbs today in an elimination final at Salter Oval in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade.

The winner goes on for another week while the loser can prepare for next season.

Easts enter the finals series as the in-form team in the competition after winning the past six matches.

The side needed to do that to guarantee finals after a battle with Past Brothers for the final spot.

O'Sullivan said the win or bust contests over the past few games helped.

"We haven't changed anything, the team has been under pressure cooker scenarios pretty much for the past month,” he said.

"I don't think it will be too much of an advantage as such but it will provide the right mindset, which is what you need in finals.”

In finals the environment also needs to be right, which is what is happening at Easts as well.

"Guys are really enjoying their football at the moment,” O'Sullivan said.

"We've had good training runs and no injury concerns so we'll be full strength.”

The game is expected to be close with two out of the three contests between the teams this season being resulted by less than eight points.

Wests captain James Prichard told the NewsMail earlier this week that a good start was needed by the Panthers to make sure they progress to next week.

The game starts at 3.45pm today.