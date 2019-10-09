Easternwell's new rigs close to completion

FIRST CLASS: The Advantage Light Rig Extra (ALRx) is currently being commissioned at Easternwell's workshop in Toowoomba before heading to the field in October.

EASTERNWELL is nearing the final stages of delivering the first of three new rigs as part of a five-year contract to provide 11 well servicing rigs and associated services to Shell's QGC business Surat Basin operations.

Easternwell's ALRx rigs are the latest in well servicing technology with integrated push-pull capability and a 50-tonne top-drive for increased rotary torque. Through smart modular design the ALRx will expedite natural gas well service work scopes.

Easternwell General Manager, Kyle Koziol said: "With the combined effort of our teams and the support of local contractors and suppliers, these rigs are going to be the best workover rigs in Australia and perfectly suited to deliver for our clients in the CSG industry."

"One of the newest modifications to this rig is the pipe handler which reduces the need for our crew to interact with tubing and rods making operations safer and more efficient. It has also been designed to transfer equipment during rig moves improving the transport efficiency of the rig."

The company continues to build the second and third new rigs expected to be finished in December and February 2020 respectively.

Easternwell, a subsidiary of global service provider Broadspectrum, plans to increase its local workforce by 20 per cent and local procurement by nine per cent. These goals reflect the shared commitment of Shell's QGC business and Easternwell to provide more opportunities for the local community and are set out in the contract for this work.