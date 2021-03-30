Menu
Bundaberg can expect cloudy weather and wind on the water over Easter.
News

EASTER WEATHER: What Bundy locals can expect

Crystal Jones
30th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
The weather gods could be putting a dampener on some outdoor celebrations this Easter.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the state can expect to be a little wet over the holidays, with Bundaberg no exception.

Forecaster James Thompson said there was an expectation of damp and cloudy weather until at least early next week.

"What that means for the Bundaberg region is an increased chance of showers through the weekend, especially Sunday and probably a little wind as well," he said.

Mr Thompson said anyone heading out on the water could expect windy conditions.

Further into April, mornings are set to finally become a little cooler, with daytime temperatures remaining "relatively warm".

A more detailed prediction on Easter weather will be available later this week.

