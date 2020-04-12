Easter surprise brings joy to Bundy families

Haven, Emma, Maxwell, Scottie and Abby Lee were excited to be visited by the Easter Bunny.

Haven, Emma, Maxwell, Scottie and Abby Lee were excited to be visited by the Easter Bunny.

GOING bowling makes children happy but with Bundy Bowl and Leisure Centre being closed during the pandemic managing dir­ector Peter McElligott had to bring the fun to them.

Mr McElligott said he knew families would be struggling over Easter so he set about finding a way to make a difference.

“We decided to find a way to make some families happy in this crazy time,” Mr McElli­gott said. “So we ran a promo where families could nominate themselves or a needy family.”

He said he had planned to give out 10 baskets of Easter goodies, but after the ­immense response he decided to distribute more.

“We couldn’t believe the individual hardships some families are going through so 20 baskets were put toge­ther,” he said.

Mr McElligott said they started the deliveries at 8am and continued delivering the baskets for five-and-a-half hours travelling all over Bundaberg.

“We were overwhelmed by the responses,” he said.

“Families had decorated their fences and kids had put out special food for the Easter Bunny.”

Shylou Lee nominated her family for a basket after hearing her children’s concerns about whether they would be remembered by the Easter Bunny.

“They weren’t sure if the Easter Bunny would come this year due to the coronavirus,” Ms Lee said.

“When he came they were so surprised, and so very happy and excited.”

Ms Lee said she couldn’t believe how happy it made her kids after not seeing anyone for so long.

“It made their day so much, being at home they hadn’t seen any new faces and then the first one they saw, is none other than the Easter Bunny,” she said.

“The Easter Bunny represents joy and all things fun.”