Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebration of the Missa de Ramos (Palm Sunday Mass) in the Basilica of Our Lady Aparecida
Celebration of the Missa de Ramos (Palm Sunday Mass) in the Basilica of Our Lady Aparecida
News

EASTER MESSAGE: Time to reflect on a new life for all of us

REV ANDREW SCHMIDT, HEART AND SOUL
10th Apr 2020 12:00 PM

EASTER is upon us, in ways that it has never been before.

Certainly we have had people unable to gather in the past, although not recently.

The Church has a long memory, and has survived plagues that killed hundreds of thousands, and will survive this.

It feels so raw to us because we are so close to it.

So I, and many others have been thinking about the core message of Easter in this time.

For me there are two aspects that I wish to foreground from the tradition of the church, which I believe speak into this moment.

The first is to do with the service that is traditionally held on the Thursday before Easter, and includes the washing of the feet.

If you recall, on the night Jesus was arrested, before going into the garden to pray, he gathered with his disciples for a last supper and washed his disciples’ feet.

It certainly seems strange to our modern way of thinking, and to the people of Jesus’ day would have been scandalous, because of the intimacy and the roles of the people.

The only way to make sense of it is as a sign of love; no other meaning guides us through this event.

In this day and age, that same sign compels us to not gather, for love of stranger and neighbour.

The next aspect I would like to draw your attention to is the resurrection.

I cannot recall who pointed out to me that Jesus was resurrected not resuscitated, but I am grateful, because that phrase gives a clue to what is coming.

Many people are wondering about what the new normal will be once we “emerge” from isolation, and the Easter story tells about a new life, not a return to the old.

I believe culturally we would be wise to use this time to reflect on our old life, and what a new life might look like.

I am going to take a moment to bang a favourite drum, as an example.

My social media feed has been filled with the images of nature returning to cities, and in one case the canals of Venice are running clear.

When this ends the people of Venice will have a choice, to return to the old way of using the canals, or to imagine a new way of life that allows the water to stay clear.

I don’t know the practical answer for Venice, I’ve never even seen the city in real life, but I know that the same questions face each of us, right in our own backyards.

Easter tells us resurrection is coming, hopefully love will help us shape the new life we choose to lead.

• Andrew Schmidt is the priest at Good Sherpherd Anglican Church

andrew schmidt bundaberg easter easter message
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      13 new cases amid Easter plea

      13 new cases amid Easter plea
      • 10th Apr 2020 11:09 AM

      Top Stories

        Opening hours for the Easter long weekend

        premium_icon Opening hours for the Easter long weekend

        News If you need to hop to the store over the Easter long weekend check this list for opening hours.

        LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day

        How you can enjoy Lady Elliot Island from home

        premium_icon How you can enjoy Lady Elliot Island from home

        News While the world stays at home, life on Lady Elliot Island goes on, and now resort...

        LifeFlight’s need for life saving donations

        premium_icon LifeFlight’s need for life saving donations

        News LifeFlight has made a call for donations due to a growing need to acquire more...