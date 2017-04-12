Easter chocolate treat winning fans

WHAT'S better than chocolate eggs at Easter? Chocolate eggs filled with creamy soft serve.

Bargara sweet shop Spring, Eats and Treats has created what they are coining the Egg-scellent Treat - an emu-sized Cadbury egg, either Crunchie or plain, filled with vanilla soft serve, topped with either hot chocolate fudge, salted caramel, hot caramel or butterscotch sauce and scattered with local macadamia nuts or sprinkles. A chocolate wafer adds the finishing touch to what must be one of Bundy's most decadent treats.

Owner Tanya Cramer said the eggs had only been on the menu from today and already six dozen had walked out the door.

"I thought it would be a great idea. It's been really popular,” she said.

Customers are encouraged to eat the treat with a spoon and one egg will set you back just $10.

Ms Cramer said the ice cream prevented the outside chocolate shell from melting.

Aside from the eggs, Spring, Eats and Treats also has their range of donut cones if you're in need of a sugar rush.

Ms Cramer said with the warm weather and holidays, the coastal town was humming with tourists.

The store will be open every day over the Easter holiday period from 9am-8pm along the Esplanade at Bargara.