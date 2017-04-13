Easter about far more than just chocolate eggs

"IT'S the end! It's all done and dusted. It's finished, there's no going back. He's gone.”

Such were thoughts of those gathered around the tomb. He'd been a good man and he'd lived a good life, but he'd been taken too soon. He had more to do, more to accomplish, but death had stepped in and taken his life. Now his family and friends could do nothing but mourn his passing.

But wait ... there was One who saw it differently. While He shared in their grief, He was not overwhelmed with hopelessness. He knew that death is not the end, that death can be beaten, that Life can triumph. He knew that He had authority over that which pulls us all down.

And so, as Jesus stood at the tomb of His friend Lazarus, surrounded by the grieving family and friends of the man whose life had ended, Jesus wept. Not so much at the death of His friend, but more at the brokenness of the human situation. Death takes us all...

But Jesus is "the resurrection and the life”! He commanded the tomb be opened and He spoke, "Lazarus, come forth!” Lazarus - who had been entombed for more than four days - shuffled out. Dead, and then, because of Jesus, alive again!

This was a prequel to what would happen at that first Easter. Death would claim Jesus Himself. It would seem that it was all done and dusted. But on the third day, the tomb would be opened from within and He would come forth. Death would be defeated, Life would triumph, and we can experience relationship with God.

Easter is far more than chocolate eggs! Easter is about the resurrection and the life! Don't miss out on this reality!