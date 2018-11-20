Police treating Toowoomba unit complex fire as suspicious

UPDATE: Detectives investigating a fire at an East Toowoomba unit complex are treating it as suspicious and are appealing for information.

Toowoomba Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Sergeant Paul McCusker said the Margaret St unit complex had been declared a crime scene as investigations continued.

"Police are treating it as suspicious," he said.

"We believe there is some other force in play."

Scenes of Crime officers and fire investigators returned to the complex this morning in an effort to identify the cause of the blaze.

One unit at the rear of the complex which fronts Margaret St is understood to have been badly damaged.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Acting Inspector Darrin Kerr said four crews responded to the fire which was initially reported as being in the car park area under the units.

"On further investigation (it was found) a unit was fully involved in fire," he said.

"Crews quickly brought the fire under control. All persons that were inside had got out of the building prior to the arrival (of firefighters).

"The firefighters did a fantastic job. The amount of damage was probably limited due to the professionalism and speed of the responding fire services."

Snr-Sgt McCusker appealed for anyone who saw anything in the area around the time of the fire, between 3am and 3.20am, to contact police.

He urged nearby residents or passing motorists who saw any vehicles in the area at that time to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

EARLIER: A CRIME scene has been declared at an East Toowoomba unit after an early morning fire.

The Margaret St unit complex has been taped off as investigations get under way into the cause of the blaze which broke out about 3.10am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews reported the unit was "well involved" when they arrived on scene.

The fire was contained to the unit by 3.45pm.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics assessed three people at the scene but they did not require treatment at hospital.

Paramedics remained on standby for QFES.

Police and fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

A Toowoomba police spokesman said the cause was as yet undetermined.