Easement unease made feuding neighbours displeased

The Larsons faced serious charges but a magistrate earlier heard their neighbour brandished a meat cleaver.

A FATHER accused of a "home invasion” with his son has been granted bail after a long-running dispute with a neighbour erupted into mayhem.

Gympie man Keith John Larson and his son Talon James were arrested after the incident in Mothar Mountain earlier this month.

Talon, in his 20s, had already received bail, Brisbane Supreme Court heard on Thursday.

Justice Glenn Martin said the father and son were arrested after an alleged incident which was tantamount to "home invasion”.

Keith Larson, in his 50s, faces charges including deprivation of liberty, assaulting a police officer and wilful damage.

"It's alleged that a weapon was used in commission of these offences,” Justice Martin added.

The incident happened on July 7, apparently the result of "long-standing enmity between [Keith Larson] and his neighbour, and arguments between the two over an easement,” the judge said.

When the father and son first appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on July 11, the court was told their neighbour tried to run one of them down.

At that hearing, defence solicitor Peter Boyce said the neighbour had tried to run over Keith Larson, and presented a meat cleaver when the Larsons approached him.

The Brisbane court heard Keith Larson's criminal history was minor and largely irrelevant to the case.

A bail address in the Bundaberg region was proposed for him.

Justice Martin agreed to bail, and ordered Larson to report to Bundaberg police station three times a week.

-NewsRegional