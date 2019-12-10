Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Earthquake rattles New Zealand's coast

10th Dec 2019 12:57 PM

LESS than a day after the volcanic eruption on White Island off New Zealand's coast, there's been a "strong" magnitude 5.3 earthquake near Gisborne on the country's North Island.

The shallow quake struck just before 1pm local time, according to information from national geological hazard monitoring system GeoNet.

The jolt was felt in Whakatane, 180 kilometres south of Gisborne, the closest city to White Island where a volcano erupted on Monday killing at least five people.

Another eight were still missing and presumed dead.

GeoNet said the earthquake was unrelated to the eruption at White Island.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said it was a "generous shake" - some shops had reported stock falling off the shelves, and some traffic jams, the NZ Herald reports.   

She felt her car shaking while sitting in traffic.  

Craig Little, mayor of nearby Wairoa, in Hawke's Bay, described the earthquake as a "beauty" saying it was quite severe and long.   

"We were just having a Civil Defence meeting so we had the right people in the room if anything went wrong, but all good. Wairoa certainly felt it."

More Stories

Show More
breaking earthquake jacinda ardern natural disaster new zealand seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents urged to protect households this Christmas

        premium_icon Residents urged to protect households this Christmas

        News With nearly 300 cases of unlawful entry reported since December last year Sure Insurance is urging residents to check their home security measures.

        Big read: What you need to know about Paradise Dam

        premium_icon Big read: What you need to know about Paradise Dam

        News THE difference between an inquiry and a Building Queensland report into Paradise...

        Bundy business owner fined for cutting ankle monitor

        premium_icon Bundy business owner fined for cutting ankle monitor

        Crime A MAN has been served a hefty fine after he damaged a device that was monitoring...

        Police confirm they've located three children

        Police confirm they've located three children

        News Police locate children safe and well