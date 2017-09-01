Earthquake hit near Bundy, but you didn't feel it

THE doors of a heavy wardrobe "rattling like mad" at 2.30am today was a sure sign for Janet Ramslad that some kind of tremor had occurred at her Widgee home.

Mrs Ramslad, 84, who was woken in the night by the banging, also found her not-so-easily spooked sheep dog shaking with distress.

"It woke me up and I was scared like anything," the Power St resident said.

Mrs Ramslad, who previously lived in quake-prone Bathurst in New South Wales, said the movement was very like the numerous tremors she had felt over the years.

Seismologist Mike Turnbull, who is based at Gin Gin, said while his equipment did not detect the movement this morning, it was possible that a lower-magnitude quake could have occurred at Widgee without being picked up at his station.

"We are still having local earthquakes," the Central Queensland Seismology Research Group leader said.

Last Saturday a magnitude three earthquake was detected 270km north east of Bundaberg, but the combination of moderate magnitude and being a lengthy distance from the mainland meant it was not felt onshore.

"Earthquakes are still happening and they continue to happen, but most of the quakes will not be felt by anyone," Mr Turnbull said.

The most recent and significant activity in the Gympie region was in August 2015 when a series of shocks occurred off Fraser Island of magnitudes 5.4, 5.3 and 5.1.

Mr Turnbull said the after shocks continued for six months, but mostly unfelt.

The scientist, who has real concerns of the lack of monitoring stations in Queensland, said measuring and recording the smaller tremors was highly important.

"It is important that we capture the low magnitude earth quakes because they are important scientific indicators as to where the big ones will occur," he said.

He said the information is crucial in telling where fault lines are to "get a grip on what is active in south east Queensland".

He said the movement in Widgee could also be explained by the collapse of an underground mine, which he said would feel like a tremor.

Mrs Ramslad said it was not the first time she had felt earth tremors in the area.

QUAKE HISTORY