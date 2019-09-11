Earthmoving equipment moves in: Work starts at Moneys Creek

Earthmoving equipment on Kellys Beach as part of routine annual maintenance to flush Moneys Creek.

THE Department of Environment and Science has approved work at Moneys Creek, Bargara, as part of regular annual maintenance leading into summer.

The creek, which flows into a lagoon near Kellys Beach, is the subject of a Burnett Mary Regional Group water quality and soil health study.

Hot and dry conditions are known to impact on water quality in the lagoon.

Bundaberg Regional Council environment portfolio spokesman Wayne Honor said council welcomed the BMRG study, which will inform decision making about future management options.

"In the meantime, this is part of regular annual maintenance to flush the creek," he said.

"Low rainfall over the past 12 months and natural silting of sand on the beach side of the creek has significantly reduced the flow of water."

Moneys Creek above Hughes Rd has had little flow due to lack of rain, contributing to water quality issues in the lagoon.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service has allowed access to the beach for machinery to undertake works, which began today.

"A long arm loader will remove sand from Moneys Creek and deposit it on to Kellys Beach in pre-approved areas," Cr Honor said.

"To ensure the work is undertaken as efficiently and safely as possible, access will be closed during the works.

"This will mean a partial closure of Kellys Beach and the stairway entrance for about three days.

"Residents can continue to access Kellys Beach from The Basin and access to Archies Beach will be unaffected."

The tidal gates are opened regularly to flush the lagoon.

"This routine maintenance will improve the tidal flushing and maintain the recreational value of the area," Cr Honor said.

"While it's not a permanent fix for historical issues at Moneys Creek, it will ensure that residents can continue to enjoy the area as BMRG undertakes its study, funded by the State Government, to find a long-term solution."

The work has been scheduled outside of school holidays and before turtle nesting begins.