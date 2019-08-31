Earrings for the soul created by young designer

WATTLE WOMAN: Entrepreneur Lili Jacobsen with her range of earrings that she will be selling in select Bundaberg stores.

AGE is just a number for Bundy girl, Lili Jacobsen.

The young artist, designer and entrepreneur is the perfect example of the talent that lies in Bundaberg's future.

And at seventeen-years-old has just launched her jewellery business, Wattle Woman and the meaning behind the name alone tells you a bit about who the designer is at her core.

"We have a wattle tree in the backyard and it's my Mum's favourite - we're wattle women," Ms Jacobsen said.

"My Mum is my best friend and we usually sit under the tree and have cute little picnics together."

Ms Jacobsen has just released her first collection of earrings and it's no wonder her designs are so incredible, when she comes from a line of local creatines, including her graphic designer Mum and aunty from Cha Cha Chocolate.

"My family and I are all really creative people and it's my gap year so I figured I might as well use that time to get some of my creative energy out, or I would probably go crazy," Ms Jacobsen said.

"I want people to feel something, feel confident and be their full selves when they put my earrings on and they are Australian made and made with love."

But there is more than meets the eye to Ms Jacobsen's beautiful handpainted and sculpted designs. on oven-baked clay.

"My Dad's side of the family is indigenous and Torres Strait Islander, so I'm really trying to touch on indigenous culture, symbols and Australian wildlife and flora," the young designer said.

"I'm trying to tell people a story through my pieces and these designs symbolise bush yams and seeds, watering holes, wattle and Australian wildflowers."

Pricing for studs, dangles and clip-ons range from $25-$40 and prices increase for custom products.

Wattle Woman products will have an online store and available from Cha Cha Chocolate soon.

In the meantime, you can place an order by visiting the business on Facebook and Instagram at https://bit.ly/2PpA3Nt and https://bit.ly/2HAZZiF