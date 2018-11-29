Earnshaw up for the challenge next year

EXPERIENCE: The Waves Tigers have signed Aarron Earnshaw as its under-18 coach for next season.

EXPERIENCE: The Waves Tigers have signed Aarron Earnshaw as its under-18 coach for next season. Shane Jones

LEAGUE: The Waves have conquered the top of the Bundaberg Rugby League and now they want to win the rest.

The Tigers have hired Aarron Earnshaw to coach the under-18 team for next year's BRL competition with the goal to bring back success in the age group for the first time since 2015.

Earnshaw comes to the club after coaching the Central Queensland Capras in the under-18 Mal Meninga Cup.

"I've been coaching for a lot of years. For me it's about kids wanting to achieve something. If they want to be successful, I'll help them to get to where they want to go,” he said.

Earnshaw has two goals in his first year in charge with the first one to make finals and get the side competitive.

The second has to do with the players that he will coach.

"My job ultimately is to pass on players that are ready to step up to A-grade the coming season,” he said.

"It is also about making good clubmen for years to come.”

Earnshaw said he would do that through one area.

"I want players that have a go and train and ultimately those that do that are the ones I keep,” he said.

"We want to get the right atmosphere. If we have a group of players that work hard on the training paddock. The rest will work it out for themselves.”

Earnshaw said the club has some good players already but is hoping to sign more.

The club will host a get together for the under-18s on December 8 at Christensen's Park from 11am to 2pm where players will have a light session and meet A-grade players and coach Antonio Kaufusi along with president Ash Simpson.