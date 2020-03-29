EARLY VOTES: Massive shake-up to North Burnett council

THERE looks to be a major shake-up to the previously male-dominated North Burnett Regional Council.

Mayor Rachel Chambers went into the election unopposed, but many of her counterparts look to no longer be joining her in the chambers.

With Cr John Zahl (division 4) and Cr John Bowen (division 5) opting not to run again, five candidates put their hands up for the positions, and there are clear signs of early winners.

Dael Giddins has nabbed a staggering 61.2 per cent of the votes for division 4, more than doubling her next competitor, Amanda Wenck, who has 29.9 per cent.

Third in the running is Juanita Kreis, with 8.9 per cent of the votes.

This chart reflects all of the votes that have been counted on the evening of 28 March for the North Burnett division 4 councillor.

Division 5 is being contested between Michael Dingle, who has 76.92 per cent of votes, and David Rofe, who has 23.08 per cent.

This chart reflects all of the votes that have been counted on the evening of 28 March for North Burnett division 5.

Division 1 incumbent councillor Paul Lobegeier has 35.27 per cent of the votes, with Melinda Warren edging out ahead of him on 42.03 per cent.

Third candidate for division 1, Peter Warren, has secured 22.71 per cent of the votes.

This chart reflects all of the votes that have been counted on the evening of 28 March for North Burnett division 1.

Division 2, which has been held by Peter Webster for the past four years, is looking to fall to Leslie Hotz, who has 51.96 per cent of the votes.

Webster has secured 28.79 per cent, while Marshall Langston has received 19.25 per cent.

This chart reflects all of the votes that have been counted on the evening of 28 March for North Burnett division 2.

Deputy mayor Faye Whelan (division 3), is also being edged out by counterpart Susan Payne.

Whelan has secured just 44.35 per cent of the votes, while Payne has secured 55.65 per cent.

This chart reflects all of the votes that have been counted on the evening of 28 March for North Burnett division 3.

Division 6 so far looks to be safe for incumbent Cr Robbie Radel. With 65.71 per cent of the votes counted, he's nabbed 40.89 per cent of them.

He's just ahead of Moira Thompson, who has 37.44 per cent.

Trailing behind Radel and Thompson are Glen Martin on 15.15 per cent and Neil Holmes on 6.53 per cent.

This chart reflects all of the votes that have been counted on the evening of 28 March for North Burnett division 6.

More information to come as election officials continue to count votes later today.