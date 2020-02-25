Menu
Townsville Bulletin
Early on suicide prevention workshop

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
25th Feb 2020 6:00 PM
PUBLIC response has been positive for a suicide prevention workshop in Bundaberg, as the course, held on Wednesday, is sold out.

The half day workshop, titled Conversations for Life, is held by ConNetica and aims to conduct early suicide prevention training with pharmacy staff and the public.

Pharmacy Guild of Australia Queensland branch president Trent Twomey said the initiative provided an integrated training approach.

“This training promotes community connections and social inclusion whilst reducing stigma related to mental illness,” he said.

“Community pharmacies are highly accessible and frequently visited and staff are well placed for significant interactions with members of the public who may be at risk.

“The programs also highlight referral pathways to local suicide prevention services to support practical, ongoing community collaboration.”

Spaces remain in the free course in Eidsvold and Biggenden held on March 3 and March 10.

Bundaberg News Mail

