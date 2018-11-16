Early morning power outages hit thousands

POWER OUTAGE: An Ergon Energy spokesman said the cause of the outage is under investigation.

MORE than 2000 homes lost power overnight in Innes Park and surrounding areas.

Multiple residents reported power outages about 1am and said it did not come back on for at least three hours.

An Ergon Energy spokesman said residents lost power due to lines that were down on Innes Park Rd.

He said the local police and fire brigade contacted the companies faults team at 12.54am to report the damaged lines.

All but 86 homes had power restored by about 3.15am and the remaining homes were back online by 7am.

Approximately 2300 locals lost power in total.

The cause of the damage is still being investigated.