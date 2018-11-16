Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POWER OUTAGE: An Ergon Energy spokesman said the cause of the outage is under investigation.
POWER OUTAGE: An Ergon Energy spokesman said the cause of the outage is under investigation. Mikayla Haupt
News

Early morning power outages hit thousands

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
16th Nov 2018 10:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 2000 homes lost power overnight in Innes Park and surrounding areas.

Multiple residents reported power outages about 1am and said it did not come back on for at least three hours.

An Ergon Energy spokesman said residents lost power due to lines that were down on Innes Park Rd.

He said the local police and fire brigade contacted the companies faults team at 12.54am to report the damaged lines.

All but 86 homes had power restored by about 3.15am and the remaining homes were back online by 7am.

Approximately 2300 locals lost power in total.

The cause of the damage is still being investigated.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    19 children dead, two more critical. When will this end?

    premium_icon 19 children dead, two more critical. When will this end?

    Opinion Nineteen children have died as a result of murder or manslaughter in 2018. Journalist SHERELE MOODY asks what will it take to end these deaths?

    • 16th Nov 2018 10:56 AM
    State’s most polluted suburbs named

    premium_icon State’s most polluted suburbs named

    Environment They’re more than 27 times higher than in Brisbane’s worst suburb.

    • 16th Nov 2018 10:46 AM
    ‘I’ve killed a child and I don’t want to live anymore’

    premium_icon ‘I’ve killed a child and I don’t want to live anymore’

    News Heartbreaking last words of elderly driver who ran over schoolgirl.

    Formals fun: Students on a high as school finishes

    premium_icon Formals fun: Students on a high as school finishes

    Offbeat Class of 2018 takes formal fever to a whole new level

    Local Partners