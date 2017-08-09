24°
Early-morning gym session saves business

Emma Reid
| 9th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
CCTV has captured a suspected firebug at a local laundromat.
IF IT wasn't for the fast actions of a Bundy bloke pumping iron a family business could have burnt to the ground.

On Sunday, July 30, four hooded people were filmed loitering outside the Sugarland Tavern in the early hours of the morning.

Moments later, at 5.19am, smoke was seen coming from Super Suds Laundry and internal CCTV cameras captured a man setting a large bin on fire.

CCTV captured the suspected firebug at Super Suds.
The store had only been open for 19 minutes when the perpetrator entered and tried to light a magazine.

The footage shows a man having trouble lighting the paper, going outside and returning with it fully alight before throwing it into the bin.

The Fagone family have owned the Heidke St laundromat for 21 years and are at a loss to why anyone would want to damage the business.

Giovanni Fagone said it was lucky the whole building didn't blow up as natural gas powers the machines.

We are just so grateful it was only the bin,” he said.

It was only by chance that Mitchell Zunker was at neighbouring gym Jetts that morning.

Mitchell doesn't normally train on a Sunday but he had trouble sleeping so he was there,” Mr Fagone said.

The Super Suds laundromat is lucky to still be standing.
"A person knocked on the gym window saying they could see a fire and Mitchell ran over to help.”

The good Samaritan was able to put the fire out before major damage was done, but he sustained burns in the process.

"So he came around, tried to put the fire out with a cloth, that didn't work,” Mr Fagone said.

"Then he tried to move the fire away from the wall with a container, but since it was a burning plastic garbage bin that was melted to the floor that didn't work either.

"He ended up running back to Jetts and brought a water bottle over, putting the fire out.”

Mr Fagone said they were very grateful for his actions, especially as Mr Zunker suffered burns to his legs and hands.

A modest Mr Zunker yesterday insisted he had merely put out a fire rather than saving a family business from destruction.

Mitch Zunker puts out the fire at the laundromat.
He said without his fast action the damage to the family business would have been a lot worse and the machinery or the near-by complex could have gone up also.

Investigations are continuing and anyone with information can phone police on 4153 9111 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

