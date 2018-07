A man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital early this morning.

A MAN was taken to hospital early this morning following a single-vehicle incident on the Bruce Hwy.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called about 12.30am to the Mons Road off-ramp in Forest Glen. Three crews arrived at the scene.

A man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with facial and chest injuries.

There were no other passengers involved.