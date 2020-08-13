Menu
A man has died in a crash this morning
Police probe early morning highway tragedy

SAMTUI SELAVE
Paige Ashby
Andrew Korner
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
13th Aug 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM
One man has died in a fatal crash on the Warrego Highway early Thursday morning.

The single vehicle incident was reported on the Warrego Highway at North Tivoli just after 4am.

Police believe the man's vehicle collided with a barrier near the Mt Crosby Rd overpass, as he travelled east along the highway.

Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash on the Warrego Highway at Karalee early Thursday morning.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the tragedy.

Both east-bound lanes were blocked as a result, with police diverting traffic at the Mt Crosby Rd off-ramp.

Ipswich Queensland Times

