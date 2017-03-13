Early diagnosis saves eyesight

THOUSANDS of glaucoma awareness initiatives have been held in countries circling the globe since World Glaucoma Day was launched in 2008 by the World Glaucoma Association and the World Glaucoma Patient Association and its expansion with World Glaucoma Week launched in 2010.

Many goals have been reached including:

WGW is recognised on five continents and participants donate their time for one week each March

The work of national societies helps the WGW agenda reach rural as well as urban areas

There is a presence throughout the media (radio, TV and newspapers) which spreads awareness about glaucoma in the news

Patient associations are involved in targeting activities for people at risk and providing information for the close relatives of glaucoma patients.

The number of people (aged 40-80) with glaucoma worldwide was estimated at 64.3 million in 2013, and is expected to increase to 76.0million by 2020.

Enormous efforts will be needed in the next decade to overcome the impact of glaucoma around the world.

New strategies for screening, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation are mandatory.

World Glaucoma Week committee chair Ivan Gold- berg said World Glaucoma Week was a collaborative project between the World Glaucoma Association and the World Glaucoma Patient Association and contributed to the elimination of glaucoma blindness by alerting people to have regular eye checks, including optic nerve checks.

"We achieve this by organising a wide range of publicity-seeking activities around the world, involving ophthalmologists, optometrists, eye care workers, hospitals, universities, clinics, private practices and many private individuals, especially including those with glaucoma or with family members with glaucoma,” Mr Goldberg said.

"Each year we have adopted a common theme that even though it has been adapted to suit local conditions, it has served to unite us across the globe.

"For the past couple of years we have concentrated on first degree relatives for one very good reason: while anyone has a 2.3% lifetime risk of glaucoma, those with a FDR have a 10-fold increase in that risk.

"So, making FDRs aware of the need for glaucoma optic nerve testing and making diagnosed glaucoma patients aware of the need to inform their FDRs of this risk, is likely to save a great deal of sight.

"The glaucomas cause progressive damage to the vision; they do so without warning until later in the disease process and while treatment is effective in arresting the disease, it cannot reverse damage caused previously.

"This means the earlier the diagnosis, the less damage done and the more vision there is to save.”

World Glaucoma Week is held March 12 to 18.