Early birds are up and running

13th Apr 2018 10:07 AM

AS the sun rises over the Maroochy River, Bradman Avenue comes alive with walkers and joggers enjoying their morning exercise, while local anglers drop a line in search of lunch, while barbecue boats and small craft take off for a day on the water.

Another favourite of locals and visitors alike is Chambers Island. Found in the middle of the Maroochy River from the walkway off Bradman Avenue, the island is a favourite for a serene spot of swimming, fishing or exploring the forestry area around the centre.

It's little wonder why developers have ear-marked Bradman Avenue as an ideal location to create new apartment stock in order to satisfy growing residential demand along with the emergence of new waterfront cafes and boutiques.

Peregian based Altum Property Group is one local developer making its mark on Bradman Avenue with the recent release of their boutique waterfront apartment project, Foreshore Maroochydore.

Director Alex Rigby said Bradman Avenue ticked so many boxes in terms of its pristine north facing waterfront location, easy access to a range of community facilities while still maintaining its tranquil Sunshine Coast feel.

"We currently have projects in Noosa and Peregian Beach and Maroochydore's Bradman Avenue stacks up really well from an investment and liveability point of view.

"There's a number of cafes and boutiques within walking distance while the dining and entertainment precinct of Ocean Street as well as the region's largest shopping centre Sunshine Plaza is a short drive away.

"The region's new CBD the 53ha SunCentral project and the soon to be upgraded Sunshine Coast Airport are also just five minutes away by car. It's such a great location and I'm not surprised that Bradman Avenue is emerging as a premier residential enclave," Alex said.

Foreshore Maroochydore consists of two and three-bedroom boutique apartments perched on the pristine Maroochy River, the apartments have been architecturally designed to bask in open plan living, offering maximum light, privacy, and a forward-thinking resort-inspired design which includes a private elevated pool with water views.

"The north facing aspect of the apartments catches the Coral Sea breeze as well as the uninterrupted, never to be built-out panoramic view across the river with picture-perfect Mount Coolum and Mount Ninderry as the backdrop," Alex said.

While many owner-occupiers have staked a claim in the Foreshore apartments, the project is also proving to be popular to investors with a wide choice of apartments on offer as well as resort-style facilities, low body corporate fees and a prime waterfront location.

Construction of Foreshore Maroochydore is now complete and ready for residents to move into their new home. For more information visit www.foreshoremaroochydore.com.au or all

1300 319 888 for a personal inspection.

MAROOCHYDORE

319 Bradman Ave

What: Foreshore Maroochydore offers multiple configurations: 3 bed, 2.5 baths, 2 cars; 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car; 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car; 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car

Features: Expansive balconies offering indoor/outdoor living with stunning river views. Elevated, luxurious pool area that is both secure and private. Designed by award winning Sunshine Coast architects, Blackburne Jackson. Generous storage unit with each apartment's car park

Price: $495,000

Agent: Altum Property Group

Contact: sales@altum.com.au 1300 319 888

