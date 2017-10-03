Early bird fears for future of morning flights

UP AND DOWN: A spokeswoman said Qantas, like all airlines, changed flight times due to "operational requirements and seasonal fluctuations in demand”.

A FREQUENT Qantas flyer who relies on a regular mid-week flight from Brisbane to Bundaberg is fearful the airline is reducing morning flights to the Rum City.

But a Qantas spokeswoman says seasonal schedule adjustments to routes was normal among airlines.

Allan Bracken, who lives at Coral Cove, travels regularly to Port Hedland in Western Australia where he works as permit co-ordinator.

His shift usually means he flies out from Port Hedland on Tuesdays arriving in Brisbane that evening but missing out on the 7pm flight to Bundaberg.

He relies on either the 8.25am or 11.15am flight from Brisbane to Bundaberg on Wednesday to get home.

"I rely on the 11.15am flight because the earlier one is so expensive it's ridiculous,” Mr Bracken said.

For example, a quick search by the NewsMail for a Brisbane-Bundaberg flight at 8.25am on Wednesday, November 8, found it would cost $244 one-way.

Mr Bracken has had two 11.15am flights cancelled on him recently with Qantas moving him to different flights.

Mr Bracken has tried to book ahead but noticed on two successive Wednesdays - November 29 and December 6 - the earliest Brisbane-Bundaberg flight was at 1.25pm.

A Qantaslink spokeswoman said Qantas, like all airlines, made adjustments to its schedule from time to time due to "operational requirements and seasonal fluctuations in demand”.

"Customers impacted by any adjustments to our schedule are contacted by our teams and rebooked on to alternative flights,” she said.

The spokeswoman said QantasLink's year-round schedule saw the airline operate an average of 31 return services a week on the Brisbane-Bundaberg route, with up to 30 being operated during spring-summer.

In the past year, QantasLink flights between Brisbane and Bundaberg have been on sale for 97 days, with fares as low as $85.

But Mr Bracken said he may have to seek other travel options.

"If it doesn't improve, I'm just going to hire a car from Brisbane on the Tuesday night, which seems to be cheaper than the 8.25am flight,” he said.