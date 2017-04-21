Early bin collection coming up for public holidays

Council is advising residents to get bins out early these upcoming holidays.

WHILE Bundaberg Regional Council's bin collection service will run on the public holidays for Anzac Day and Labour Day, residents are advised to put their bins out the night prior if their scheduled collection day falls on one of these days.

A council spokesperson said staff would work through the public holidays to ensure there was minimal disruption to households but advised residents put their bins out the night before as workers would start earlier than usual.

"Because collections will commence earlier than usual on the morning of Tuesday, April 25, and Monday, May 1, we recommend residents place their bins on the kerbside the night prior to collection to ensure they are not missed.

For more information on the council's waste and recycling services, head to www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au or call 1300 883 699.