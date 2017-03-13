Earlier-than-normal bin collection next week

EARLY DEADLINE: Put your bins out the night before if it's meant to be collected on March 23 or 27.

RESIDENTS are being advised that kerbside bin collections will take place earlier than normal on Thursday, March 23, and Monday, March 27, due to mandatory staff safety training on these dates.

Bundaberg Regional Council Waste and Recycling spokesman Scott Rowleson said residents whose regular bin collection day fell on Thursday were encouraged to place their bins on the kerbside for collection by Wednesday evening on March 22, and for those whose collection day is Monday to place their bins out on the night of Sunday, March 26.

"Collection days will continue as scheduled for residents whose regular bin collection day falls on March 23 and 27, however collections will start earlier than usual,” Cr Rowleson said.

"To ensure no interruptions are made to anyone's bin collection service, we recommend bins be placed on the kerbside for collection the night prior to collection day,” he said.

Cr Rowleson said the council's workforce, including waste and recycling staff, were required to undertake routine safety training to comply with Workplace Health and Safety legislation and, ultimately, help maintain the safety of staff and the work environment.

